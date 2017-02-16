Nevada Unclaimed Property Auction Tak...

Nevada Unclaimed Property Auction Taking Place

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KDWN

Rare coins, gold jewelry and diamond rings are among the items that are up for bid during this year's unclaimed property auction of the Nevada Treasurer's Office. The online auction opened Monday and closes Feb. 22. The items being auctioned come from abandoned safe deposit boxes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E... Wed Solarman 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Joel Camara of Woburn, Massachusetts (Apr '15) Jan 28 Benefactor 2
Christopher Hermann takes another woman to mote... Jan 26 One pissed chick 1
Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06) Jan 19 Ronler 482
News 3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o... Jan '17 Quirky 4
News Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro... Jan '17 duzitreallymatter 2
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,612 • Total comments across all topics: 278,943,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC