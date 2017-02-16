Nevada Unclaimed Property Auction Taking Place
Rare coins, gold jewelry and diamond rings are among the items that are up for bid during this year's unclaimed property auction of the Nevada Treasurer's Office. The online auction opened Monday and closes Feb. 22. The items being auctioned come from abandoned safe deposit boxes.
