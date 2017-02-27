Nevada seeks simpler enforcement of C...

Nevada seeks simpler enforcement of Canadian court orders

Read more: KTVN Reno

A national legal organization is recommending Nevada make it easier to verify Canadian court orders to streamline the recognition of dangerous visitors. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Director Chuck Callaway told lawmakers at a Tuesday hearing he has come across no foreign domestic violence orders in his 27 years at the department.

