Nevada Republicans bicker in audit committee
Nevada Treasurer Dan Schwartz, a member of Executive Branch Audit Committee, asked on Wednesday for an audit of the Governor's Office of Economic Development. The office played a role in luring large employers like electric car maker Faraday Future and Tesla to Nevada, using tools like incentives and tax abatements.
