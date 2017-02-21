Nevada Republican wants more time for assaulted kids to sue
Republican Assemblywoman Lisa Krasner of Reno said Thursday that victims deserve longer to realize what happened to them as children was wrong and seek compensation. After a person turns 18, they would have 20 years to file a civil suit against their assaulter under Krasner's bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Feb 21
|Brama
|19
|Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E...
|Feb 15
|Solarman
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Joel Camara of Woburn, Massachusetts (Apr '15)
|Jan 28
|Benefactor
|2
|Christopher Hermann takes another woman to mote...
|Jan 26
|One pissed chick
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Jan '17
|Ronler
|482
|3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o...
|Jan '17
|Quirky
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC