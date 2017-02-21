Nevada Photo Service reveals postcard...

Nevada Photo Service reveals postcards of 1930s Nevada

Before the party started: Postcards of 1930s Nevada show how the state sprang up from a desert with motels, early casinos and endless miles of empty road The city of Reno was once the casino capital of the US, after gambling was made legal in Nevada in 1931 Incredible postcards of Nevada in the 1930s and 1940s reveal the dramatic transformation going on in the state at the time. The photographs were taken by Lawrence Engel, founder of the Nevada Photo Service, who made three trips a year across the state between the late 1920s and his death in 1953.

