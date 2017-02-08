Nevada officials fast track plan to r...

Nevada officials fast track plan to regulate recreational marijuana

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Deonne Contine, left, executive director of the Nevada Department of Taxation, presents to the Senate Judiciary Committee during a hearing on the implementation of regulations for recreational marijuana during the third day of the Nevada Legislative session on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Legislative Building, in Carson City. @benjaminhphoto Deonne Contine, left, executive director of the Nevada Department of Taxation, presents to the Senate Judiciary Committee during a hearing on the implementation of regulations for recreational marijuana during the third day of the Nevada Legislative session on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Legislative Building, in Carson City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joel Camara of Woburn, Massachusetts (Apr '15) Jan 28 Benefactor 2
Christopher Hermann takes another woman to mote... Jan 26 One pissed chick 1
Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06) Jan 19 Ronler 482
News 3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o... Jan 16 Quirky 4
News Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro... Jan 16 duzitreallymatter 2
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Jan 11 Dont agree 18
News Trump vs. Nevada Dec '16 Myopinion92556 1
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iran
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,632 • Total comments across all topics: 278,695,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC