Nevada gears up to fight Yucca Mountain nuke waste site
In this April 9, 2015 file photo, congressmen arrive at the south portal of Yucca Mountain during a congressional tour near Mercury, Nev. Facing a new presidential administration and a Republican-controlled Congress without now retired Sen. Harry Reid, Nevada officials are gearing up to resume a 30-year fight to stop a federal proposal to bury the nation's nuclear waste about 100 miles northwest of Las Vegas, though some local officials who live near the site aren't on the same page.
