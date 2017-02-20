Nevada Dams Inspected Closely After S...

Nevada Dams Inspected Closely After Storms, Earthquakes

There are 850 dams in Nevada. Officials from the state and federal government are paying close attention to these dams after the Twentyone Mile Dam broke in rural Elko County and after land next to an emergency spillway washed away on the Oroville Dam, in California.

