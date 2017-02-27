Nevada casinos register $1.04B win fo...

Nevada casinos register $1.04B win for January, up 12 percent

19 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

The state's casinos delivered a 12 percent increase in gaming win in January over last year and the $1.04 billion won was the highest since February 2013. The state Gaming Control Board also reported Tuesday that Clark County's $926.2 million total was the 17th time casino win crossed the $900 million mark.

