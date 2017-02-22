Nevada-based Consortium using Drone America UAV Completes First...
The backdrop was an urban environment set among the scenic area of -headquartered Drone America flight team flying more than 39 miles to deliver a package to the Hawthorne Industrial Airport in the This record-setting beyond line of sight mission was flown under the Nevada UAS Test Site's FAA Certificate of Authorization and led by the Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems, which manages the FAA-designated Nevada UAS Test Site on behalf of the Governor's Office of Economic Development .
