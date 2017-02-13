Mudslides Keep Road Crews Busy in the Area
When you're stuck in a stormy pattern, mudslides are a big possibility and it's something road crews are having to keep their eye on this winter season. "We're looking at about 300 yards of material on the side, which decided to wash down a little mud flow," said Pat Day of Caltrans.
