10 hrs ago

A legislative measure proposed by a Nevada senator would prohibit state and local law enforcement agencies from carrying out immigration enforcement operations. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Sen. Yvanna Cancela on Monday introduced the bill that would turn Nevada into a sanctuary state.

