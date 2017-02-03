More Nevadans sign up for Affordable Care Act health insurance,...
Roughly 89,000 Nevadans signed up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act exchange for 2017, about 900 more than in the previous year.The jump occurred amid uncertainty over the fate of the legislation and ran counter to a national downturn in Healthcare.gov enrollments.Data released Friday by the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services showed 89,061 Nevadans chose exchange plans this year, compared with 88,145 for the 2016 plan year.Nevada's ACA marketplace, the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, said it was proud of the enrollment figures despite a "turbulent period of uncertainty surrounding the future" of the health care law.
