Jury selection begins for trial of 6 in Bundy ranch standoff
Protesters with fluttering flags and a bellowing bullhorn faced off Monday outside U.S. court in Las Vegas, while jury selection began inside for six defendants accused of stopping federal agents at gunpoint from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy's ranch in April 2014. About 10 supporters of the jailed rancher and his philosophy that states' rights supersede federal land policy, and a similar number of counter-protesters organized by a conservation advocacy group, remained peaceful beneath the watch of heavily armed federal security officers.
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joel Camara of Woburn, Massachusetts (Apr '15)
|Jan 28
|Benefactor
|2
|Christopher Hermann takes another woman to mote...
|Jan 26
|One pissed chick
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Jan 19
|Ronler
|482
|3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o...
|Jan 16
|Quirky
|4
|Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro...
|Jan 16
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Jan 11
|Dont agree
|18
|Trump vs. Nevada
|Dec '16
|Myopinion92556
|1
