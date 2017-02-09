Jury hears openings in trial for 6 in Bundy ranch standoff

A jury in Las Vegas heard competing narratives Thursday about six men accused of illegally wielding weapons to block a federal roundup of cattle near states' rights advocate Cliven Bundy's Nevada ranch in April 2014. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre cast the defendants as insurrectionist lawbreakers - willing gunmen who answered Bundy's call to "do whatever it takes" to prevent federal Bureau of Land Management agents from seizing his cattle in a decades-long dispute over grazing rules and unpaid fees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.