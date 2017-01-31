Inspections bring high degree of difficulty at Hoover Dam bypass bridge

Dangling nearly 900 feet above the Colorado River, Ryan Nataluk deftly rappels down a rope while searching for cracked concrete pillars and corroded steel girders on the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge.With more than 20 years of experience as a structural engineer and certified mountain climber, Nataluk has no problem with the dizzying height of the nation's second-highest bridge." I love looking down because this is one of the most beautiful areas in the nation, with sweeping views of the Hoover Dam and the Colorado River," said Nataluk, a bridge inspection manager for Stantec, the company contracted by the Nevada Department of Transportation."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.