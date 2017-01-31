Inspections bring high degree of diff...

Inspections bring high degree of difficulty at Hoover Dam bypass bridge

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Dangling nearly 900 feet above the Colorado River, Ryan Nataluk deftly rappels down a rope while searching for cracked concrete pillars and corroded steel girders on the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge.With more than 20 years of experience as a structural engineer and certified mountain climber, Nataluk has no problem with the dizzying height of the nation's second-highest bridge." I love looking down because this is one of the most beautiful areas in the nation, with sweeping views of the Hoover Dam and the Colorado River," said Nataluk, a bridge inspection manager for Stantec, the company contracted by the Nevada Department of Transportation."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joel Camara of Woburn, Massachusetts (Apr '15) Jan 28 Benefactor 2
Christopher Hermann takes another woman to mote... Jan 26 One pissed chick 1
Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06) Jan 19 Ronler 482
News 3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o... Jan 16 Quirky 4
News Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro... Jan 16 duzitreallymatter 2
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Jan 11 Dont agree 18
News Trump vs. Nevada Dec '16 Myopinion92556 1
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,295 • Total comments across all topics: 278,463,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC