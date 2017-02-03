Homeaid Southern Nevada and Community...

Homeaid Southern Nevada and Community Partners Complete Kitchen Renovation for U.S. Vets

Read more: Nevada Business Journal

HomeAid Southern Nevada, the charitable arm of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, is putting the finishing touches on a renovation and expansion of the kitchen at U.S. VETS, 525 E. Bonanza Road, just east of Las Vegas Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas.

