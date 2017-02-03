Homeaid Southern Nevada and Community Partners Complete Kitchen Renovation for U.S. Vets
HomeAid Southern Nevada, the charitable arm of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, is putting the finishing touches on a renovation and expansion of the kitchen at U.S. VETS, 525 E. Bonanza Road, just east of Las Vegas Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nevada Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joel Camara of Woburn, Massachusetts (Apr '15)
|Jan 28
|Benefactor
|2
|Christopher Hermann takes another woman to mote...
|Jan 26
|One pissed chick
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Jan 19
|Ronler
|482
|3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o...
|Jan 16
|Quirky
|4
|Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro...
|Jan 16
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Jan 11
|Dont agree
|18
|Trump vs. Nevada
|Dec '16
|Myopinion92556
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC