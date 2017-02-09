Highway in northeastern Nevada closed...

Highway in northeastern Nevada closed after dam failure

Read more: The Daily Millbury

Authorities say a state road remains closed and impassible after an earthen dam failed in a rural area of northeastern Nevada, releasing fast-moving water that covered low-lying roads and forced the rerouting of trains.The National Weather Service said Thursday that flash-flood warnings have expired, but flood warnings remain in effect near the unincorporated community of Montello.

