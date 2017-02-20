Gov. Sandoval Requests Disaster Decla...

Gov. Sandoval Requests Disaster Declaration from President

11 hrs ago

CARSON CITY, NV Governor Brian Sandoval signed the attached letter to President Donald J. Trump on February 9, 2017 requesting that he declare a major disaster for the State of Nevada as a result of severe and widespread flooding that occurred between January 5 and January 14, 2017. The affected regions include the counties of Washoe, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey, Carson City, the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe and the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California which includes the communities of Carson, Dresslerville, Stewart, and Woodfords.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

