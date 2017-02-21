Fundraiser for Austin's House, Children's Emergency Shelter
Austin's House, a children's emergency shelter in northern Nevada that serves all rural counties is holding its annual fundraiser, Cowboy Mardi Gras. Cowboy Mardi Gras will be held Friday, February 24, at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden from 6pm to 10pm.
