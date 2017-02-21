ERA returns, sort of
The Nevada Senate Legislative Operations and Elections Committee this week held a hearing on a measure that, if enacted, would have no legal effect. The resolution purports to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, which was sent to the states by Congress in 1972 and was defeated after it failed to win the required 38 state ratifications by the 1982 deadline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Feb 21
|Brama
|19
|Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E...
|Feb 15
|Solarman
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Joel Camara of Woburn, Massachusetts (Apr '15)
|Jan 28
|Benefactor
|2
|Christopher Hermann takes another woman to mote...
|Jan 26
|One pissed chick
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Jan '17
|Ronler
|482
|3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o...
|Jan '17
|Quirky
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC