Emergency roadwork to close Spaghetti Bowl ramp tonight

Tonight from 9 until 6 a.m. Friday the southbound U.S. 95 ramp to Interstate 15 southbound will be shut down for the Nevada Department of Transportation to make repairs after a vehicle crash damaged a barrier wall earlier this week. "Maintenance crews need to remove the damaged section of the barrier rail and replace it," said Tony Illia, NDOT spokesman.

