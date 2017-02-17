Emergency roadwork to close Spaghetti Bowl ramp tonight
Tonight from 9 until 6 a.m. Friday the southbound U.S. 95 ramp to Interstate 15 southbound will be shut down for the Nevada Department of Transportation to make repairs after a vehicle crash damaged a barrier wall earlier this week. "Maintenance crews need to remove the damaged section of the barrier rail and replace it," said Tony Illia, NDOT spokesman.
