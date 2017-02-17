DRI Unmanned Cloud-Seeding Realizes Beyond Visual Line of Sight
Nevada's unmanned cloud-seeding research team has realized another fundamental capability in their effort toward enhancing snowfall in mountainous regions of the West. Flown at Hawthorne Industrial Airport under Nevada UAS Test Sites Certificate of Authorization and led by the Desert Research Institute flight operations node, the Drone America Savant unmanned, fixed-wing aircraft reached an altitude of 1,500 feet and completed a one-hour BVLOS flight covering a total distance of 28 nautical miles on Wednesday, February 15, 2017.
