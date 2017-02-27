DMV Cracking Down on Unlicensed Dealers with 'Impact Day'
CARSON CITY The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will be sending its Compliance Enforcement investigators into the field on Tuesday, February 28, to take action against unlicensed vehicle dealers, unlicensed body shops and unregistered garages. The DMV's annual "Impact Day" will help protect the public by helping businesses comply with the rules.
