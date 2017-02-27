DMV Cracking Down on Unlicensed Deale...

DMV Cracking Down on Unlicensed Dealers with 'Impact Day'

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

CARSON CITY The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will be sending its Compliance Enforcement investigators into the field on Tuesday, February 28, to take action against unlicensed vehicle dealers, unlicensed body shops and unregistered garages. The DMV's annual "Impact Day" will help protect the public by helping businesses comply with the rules.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Feb 21 Brama 19
News Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E... Feb 15 Solarman 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Joel Camara of Woburn, Massachusetts (Apr '15) Jan '17 Benefactor 2
Christopher Hermann takes another woman to mote... Jan '17 One pissed chick 1
Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06) Jan '17 Ronler 482
News 3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o... Jan '17 Quirky 4
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,241 • Total comments across all topics: 279,214,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC