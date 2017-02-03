Desert Research Institute selects first female president
The Desert Research Institute will welcome its first female president on July 1.The Nevada Board of Regents unanimously appointed Dr. Kristen Averyt to the role on Friday. She is currently the associate director for science at the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences at the University of Colorado Boulder."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joel Camara of Woburn, Massachusetts (Apr '15)
|Jan 28
|Benefactor
|2
|Christopher Hermann takes another woman to mote...
|Jan 26
|One pissed chick
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Jan 19
|Ronler
|482
|3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o...
|Jan 16
|Quirky
|4
|Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro...
|Jan 16
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Jan 11
|Dont agree
|18
|Trump vs. Nevada
|Dec '16
|Myopinion92556
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC