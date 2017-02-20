Democrats, workers eye wage hike as N...

Democrats, workers eye wage hike as Nevada economy grows

Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

CARSON CITY, Nev.>> Democrats, low-income workers and union representatives argued today that lawmakers should raise state minimum wages 75 cents each of the next five years to match Nevada's economic growth. Nevada minimum wages are tied to the cost of living and the federal minimum, but they haven't increased in seven years.

