Costs complicate Nevada bill to certify equal-pay businesses
It's been a rocky start at the Nevada Legislature for a Democratic proposal to identify government contractors who pay men and women the same rates for substantially similar work. Assemblywoman Ellen Spiegel says she's brainstorming various ways to incentivize companies to follow existing equal-pay laws after outcry that her proposal would be expensive, complicated and burdensome.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Feb 21
|Brama
|19
|Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E...
|Feb 15
|Solarman
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Joel Camara of Woburn, Massachusetts (Apr '15)
|Jan 28
|Benefactor
|2
|Christopher Hermann takes another woman to mote...
|Jan 26
|One pissed chick
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Jan '17
|Ronler
|482
|3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o...
|Jan '17
|Quirky
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC