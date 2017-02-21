Costs complicate Nevada bill to certi...

Costs complicate Nevada bill to certify equal-pay businesses

It's been a rocky start at the Nevada Legislature for a Democratic proposal to identify government contractors who pay men and women the same rates for substantially similar work. Assemblywoman Ellen Spiegel says she's brainstorming various ways to incentivize companies to follow existing equal-pay laws after outcry that her proposal would be expensive, complicated and burdensome.

