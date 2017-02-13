COMMENTARY: Proposal to hike Nevada's minimum wage will erode state's entry-level job market
This year, Nevada's small business and entry-level employees probably won't hit the jackpot. The Legislature is considering minimum wage legislation proposed by state Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, a Las Vegas Democrat, that would raise the state's minimum wage to $11 for all businesses and $12 for businesses that do not offer health insurance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Fri
|Taylor
|1
|Joel Camara of Woburn, Massachusetts (Apr '15)
|Jan 28
|Benefactor
|2
|Christopher Hermann takes another woman to mote...
|Jan 26
|One pissed chick
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Jan 19
|Ronler
|482
|3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o...
|Jan 16
|Quirky
|4
|Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro...
|Jan 16
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|Dont agree
|18
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC