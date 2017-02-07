Bill to remove Nevada, 5 other states...

Bill to remove Nevada, 5 other states from 'nutty 9th' circuit court may be gaining favor

How big is the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals? The San-Francisco-based circuit is so big that it represents nine states, including Nevada, 20 percent of the U.S. population and 40 percent of the nation's land mass. It's so big that Congress has looked at bills to split the circuit since 1941, and it's so big that none of those measures have succeeded.This year, however, Arizona's Republican Sens. Jeff Flake and John McCain see the possibility of success.

