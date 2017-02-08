Bill passage would rename Columbus Day, honor Native Americans in Nevada

The Senate Committee on Government Affairs approved a bill Wednesday authorizing the governor to proclaim the second Monday in October as Indigenous People Day, replacing the traditional Columbus Day.Senate Bill 105, sponsored by State Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, follows other state and local governments around the country to shun the Columbus Day recognition to instead honor Native Americans.Segerblom said the bill recognizes the millions of Native Americans who died in conflicts when European settlers moved into the country and claimed land as their own, and shows an appreciation for their contributions to society.Columbus Day was declared a federal holiday in the 1930s in honor of the Italian explorer who for a long time was credited with "discovering" the Americas.

