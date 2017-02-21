Avalanche buries mountain highway between Reno, Lake Tahoe
An avalanche has buried the crest of the main mountain highway between Reno and Lake Tahoe beneath about 20 feet of snow and the eastbound lanes of U.S. Interstate 80 have been closed west of Reno. Officials said there were no immediate reports Tuesday of injuries as the latest in a series of winter storms pounded the Sierra Nevada range and much of northern Nevada.
