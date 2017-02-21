Avalanche buries mountain highway bet...

Avalanche buries mountain highway between Reno, Lake Tahoe

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

An avalanche has buried the crest of the main mountain highway between Reno and Lake Tahoe beneath about 20 feet of snow and the eastbound lanes of U.S. Interstate 80 have been closed west of Reno. Officials said there were no immediate reports Tuesday of injuries as the latest in a series of winter storms pounded the Sierra Nevada range and much of northern Nevada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) 19 hr Brama 19
News Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E... Feb 15 Solarman 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
Joel Camara of Woburn, Massachusetts (Apr '15) Jan 28 Benefactor 2
Christopher Hermann takes another woman to mote... Jan 26 One pissed chick 1
Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06) Jan '17 Ronler 482
News 3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o... Jan '17 Quirky 4
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,633 • Total comments across all topics: 279,052,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC