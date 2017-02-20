Automated Voter Rolls Could Cost Nevada Up To $5 Million
State analysts are forecasting that adopting a motor voter law in Nevada would cost the state no more than $5 million. A 2016 voter-initiated petition would register eligible Nevadans to vote when they apply for any state identification card with the Department of Motor Vehicles, unless they opt out.
