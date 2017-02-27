Attorney A William Maupin Becomes Nevada Supreme Court Senior Judge
A. William Maupin, of Maupin aSTM Naylor aSTM Braster, Attorneys at Law, is returning to the Nevada Supreme Court to take retired justice senior status.
