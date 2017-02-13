ACLU calls on Nevada to end use of long-term solitary confinement
Corrections officials should audit the use of solitary confinement in the state's prisons and adopt policies that end its use over extended periods and restrict it only to periods when there are security concerns, according to a study commissioned by the ACLU of Nevada.The ACLU on Monday released a 48-page study on the use of solitary confinement in the Nevada Department of Corrections system, based in part on surveys of 281 inmates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Joel Camara of Woburn, Massachusetts (Apr '15)
|Jan 28
|Benefactor
|2
|Christopher Hermann takes another woman to mote...
|Jan 26
|One pissed chick
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Jan 19
|Ronler
|482
|3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o...
|Jan 16
|Quirky
|4
|Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro...
|Jan 16
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|Dont agree
|18
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC