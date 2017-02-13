ACLU calls on Nevada to end use of long-term solitary confinement

Corrections officials should audit the use of solitary confinement in the state's prisons and adopt policies that end its use over extended periods and restrict it only to periods when there are security concerns, according to a study commissioned by the ACLU of Nevada.The ACLU on Monday released a 48-page study on the use of solitary confinement in the Nevada Department of Corrections system, based in part on surveys of 281 inmates.

