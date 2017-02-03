6 Bundy ranch standoff - gunmen and followers' to begin trial
Protesters gather at the Bureau of Land Management's base camp, where cattle that were seized from rancher Cliven Bundy are being held, near Bunkerville, Nevada April 12, 2014. Two men charged along with rancher Cliven Bundy in an armed standoff with federal agents in Nevada in 2014 have pleaded guilty, the first time any of the 19 defendants has agreed to forgo trial and admit wrongdoing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joel Camara of Woburn, Massachusetts (Apr '15)
|Jan 28
|Benefactor
|2
|Christopher Hermann takes another woman to mote...
|Jan 26
|One pissed chick
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Jan 19
|Ronler
|482
|3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o...
|Jan 16
|Quirky
|4
|Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro...
|Jan 16
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Jan 11
|Dont agree
|18
|Trump vs. Nevada
|Dec '16
|Myopinion92556
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC