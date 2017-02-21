5 Parolees Still Sought by Parole & Probation From 2016
The Nevada Department of Public Safety Parole and Probation Division have a most wanted list for parolees who have absconded from parole. Each month they feature one person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young LGBTQ Nevadans Ask Lawmakers For Change I...
|8 hr
|Shoney
|1
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Tue
|Brama
|19
|Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E...
|Feb 15
|Solarman
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Joel Camara of Woburn, Massachusetts (Apr '15)
|Jan 28
|Benefactor
|2
|Christopher Hermann takes another woman to mote...
|Jan 26
|One pissed chick
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Jan '17
|Ronler
|482
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC