13 rescued in Nevada floods; 3 feet of new snow in Sierra

Emergency crews rescued more than a dozen people Friday from flood waters in northern Nevada, and authorities warned residents on Lake Tahoe's north shore to stay in their homes due to the threat of avalanches after nearly 3 feet of new snow fell on the mountain tops overnight. Mudslides and rockslides temporarily closed two major highways from Nevada to Lake Tahoe and restricted travel on U.S. Interstate 80 over the Sierra Nevada near Truckee, California.

