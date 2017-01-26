Zinke must follow leaders' example

I couldn't agree more. What better Christmas present to Nevadans and all Americans than the new designation of Gold Butte National Monument! I am grateful to Sen. Harry Reid, Rep. Dina Titus, former Rep. Steven Horsford, and newly elected Rep. Ruben Kihuen and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto for their support of Gold Butte.

