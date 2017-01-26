Zinke must follow leaders' example

Zinke must follow leaders' example

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

I couldn't agree more. What better Christmas present to Nevadans and all Americans than the new designation of Gold Butte National Monument! I am grateful to Sen. Harry Reid, Rep. Dina Titus, former Rep. Steven Horsford, and newly elected Rep. Ruben Kihuen and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto for their support of Gold Butte.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joel Camara of Woburn, Massachusetts (Apr '15) Sat Benefactor 2
Christopher Hermann takes another woman to mote... Jan 26 One pissed chick 1
Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06) Jan 19 Ronler 482
News 3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o... Jan 16 Quirky 4
News Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro... Jan 16 duzitreallymatter 2
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Jan 11 Dont agree 18
News Trump vs. Nevada Dec '16 Myopinion92556 1
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,604 • Total comments across all topics: 278,357,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC