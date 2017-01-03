Woman seeking freedom in Vegas killin...

Woman seeking freedom in Vegas killing to get new hearing

Saturday

A woman convicted and imprisoned at age 19 in the 2001 killing and sexual mutilation of a homeless man in Las Vegas has new lawyers and a national criminal defense advocacy group backing her bid to prove she was 165 miles away when the murder took place. Kirstin Blaise Lobato got a chance for a new hearing after the Nevada Supreme Court ruled in December that there's "strong alibi evidence" that she was in the rural town of Panaca on the day Duran Bailey died.

