Winter storm warning now in effect for western Nevada
National Weather Service meteorologists say another winter storm warning was in effect Sunday until 4 a.m. Monday for the greater Reno, Carson City and Minden area including the cities of Sparks, Gardnerville and Virginia City. Heavy snow is expected to impact western Nevada with 14 to 18 inches south through the Carson Valley and 1 to 2 feet in foothill areas including Virginia City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Jan 19
|Ronler
|482
|3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o...
|Jan 16
|Quirky
|4
|Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro...
|Jan 16
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Jan 11
|Dont agree
|18
|Trump vs. Nevada
|Dec 27
|Myopinion92556
|1
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec 24
|Solarman
|1
|Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|17
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC