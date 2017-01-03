Video: Nevada's Cortez Masto, the first Latina in the U.S. Senate, is sworn into office
Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., as her husband, Paul Masto, holds the Bible during a mock swearing-in ceremony in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto brought Latinos forward hundreds of years Tuesday as she was sworn in to the U.S. Senate , becoming the first Latina and first Mexican-American woman to do so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump vs. Nevada
|Dec 27
|Myopinion92556
|1
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec 24
|Solarman
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Dec 7
|Dellen
|481
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Angela Collins
|17
|Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|17
|Obama presses campaign to elevate Clinton to Wh...
|Nov '16
|The Other White Meat
|48
|Obamas cut new ads targeting black voters
|Nov '16
|Question
|22
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC