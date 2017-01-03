Video: Nevada's Cortez Masto, the first Latina in the U.S. Senate, is sworn into office

Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., as her husband, Paul Masto, holds the Bible during a mock swearing-in ceremony in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto brought Latinos forward hundreds of years Tuesday as she was sworn in to the U.S. Senate , becoming the first Latina and first Mexican-American woman to do so.

