University of Nevada Cooperative Extension Offers Free Radon Test Kits

21 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

January is National Radon Action Month, and University of Nevada Cooperative Extension's Radon Education Program is offering free radon test kits and educational presentations at various locations across the state. Free test kits are available at Cooperative Extension offices and partner offices statewide from Jan. 1 through Feb 28, and will also be available at the presentations.

