TV ad campaign launched to oppose Mnuchin nomination

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Liberal advocacy groups are launching a television advertising campaign to oppose the nomination of Steven Mnuchin to be Treasury secretary. The cable TV ads on Fox News, MSNBC and CNN come before the Senate Finance Committee is expected to vote on the nomination.

