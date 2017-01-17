The Latest: Tesla expanding Nevada op...

The Latest: Tesla expanding Nevada operations, 550 more jobs

16 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The Latest on Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval's State of the State address and two-year budget proposal : Gov. Brian Sandoval's State of the State address included a new announcement about Tesla Motors' plans to expand its operations in northern Nevada with more than 500 additional jobs. Sandoval told lawmakers during a joint session in Carson City Tuesday night that Tesla will expand the factory manufacturing lithium-ion batteries to power its electric cars to include the production of electric motors and gearboxes for its next car, the Model 3. Tesla currently has more than 1,000 full-time employees and 2,000 construction workers on site at the 5 million-square-foot "gigafactory" along U.S. Interstate 80 east of Reno-Sparks.

