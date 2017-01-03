The Latest: Sandoval to tour flood-pr...

The Latest: Sandoval to tour flood-prone sites in Reno area

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Washoe County officials say several downtown Reno buildings will be closed Monday morning, including Reno municipal and justice courts and the Second Judicial District Court. The Downtown Reno Library also will be closed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nevada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump vs. Nevada Dec 27 Myopinion92556 1
News Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav... Dec 24 Solarman 1
Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06) Dec '16 Dellen 481
Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13) Nov '16 Angela Collins 17
News Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory Nov '16 Now_What- 17
News Obama presses campaign to elevate Clinton to Wh... Nov '16 The Other White Meat 48
News Obamas cut new ads targeting black voters Nov '16 Question 22
See all Nevada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nevada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,616 • Total comments across all topics: 277,702,952

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC