The Latest: Nevada couple detained on flight back from Iran
The Latest on the effects of President Donald Trump's executive orders on refugees and travel bans in Nevada : The family of an elderly couple who was trying to return from Iran to their home in Nevada says they were detained in Chicago for nine hours and missed their connection to Las Vegas because of President Trump's executive orders on immigration. Bita Nasri of Henderson told KLAS-TV her in-laws had been attending their son's wedding in Iran and were trying to fly back to Las Vegas on Saturday.
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joel Camara of Woburn, Massachusetts (Apr '15)
|Jan 28
|Benefactor
|2
|Christopher Hermann takes another woman to mote...
|Jan 26
|One pissed chick
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Jan 19
|Ronler
|482
|3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o...
|Jan 16
|Quirky
|4
|Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro...
|Jan 16
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Jan 11
|Dont agree
|18
|Trump vs. Nevada
|Dec '16
|Myopinion92556
|1
