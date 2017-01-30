The Latest: Nevada couple detained on...

The Latest: Nevada couple detained on flight back from Iran

30 min ago

The Latest on the effects of President Donald Trump's executive orders on refugees and travel bans in Nevada : The family of an elderly couple who was trying to return from Iran to their home in Nevada says they were detained in Chicago for nine hours and missed their connection to Las Vegas because of President Trump's executive orders on immigration. Bita Nasri of Henderson told KLAS-TV her in-laws had been attending their son's wedding in Iran and were trying to fly back to Las Vegas on Saturday.

