Stopping Presidents From Declaring Nevada Land A National Monument

With some rural Nevadans angry that President Barack Obama designated two sprawling national monuments in the state in 2016, two Republican congressional lawmakers have introduced a measure to restrict the ability of future presidents to do the same. U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei say their legislation would make Nevada off-limits to new monuments that don't have approval from Congress.

