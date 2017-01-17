Sandoval to add 10% tax on retail marijuana to help pay for programs in $8.1B budget
Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval on Tuesday outlined a final proposed two-year budget that has something for just about everyone, from $60 million for the controversial education savings accounts to $26 million in new money for UNLV's fledgling medical school. Sandoval's proposed 2017-19 budget totals just under $8.1 billion, a 10.4 percent increase over the $7.3 billion spending plan for 2015-17.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Nevada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Nevada Democrats want ex-senator statue out o...
|Mon
|Quirky
|4
|Officials have duty to Nevadans to make backgro...
|Jan 16
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|Jessica Williams Status Update (Nov '13)
|Jan 11
|Dont agree
|18
|Trump vs. Nevada
|Dec 27
|Myopinion92556
|1
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec 24
|Solarman
|1
|Looking for Dissatisfied SlimQuick and/or NV by... (Dec '06)
|Dec '16
|Dellen
|481
|Clinton hopes early vote will seal Nevada victory
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|17
Find what you want!
Search Nevada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC