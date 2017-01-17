Sandoval to add 10% tax on retail mar...

Sandoval to add 10% tax on retail marijuana to help pay for programs in $8.1B budget

Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval on Tuesday outlined a final proposed two-year budget that has something for just about everyone, from $60 million for the controversial education savings accounts to $26 million in new money for UNLV's fledgling medical school. Sandoval's proposed 2017-19 budget totals just under $8.1 billion, a 10.4 percent increase over the $7.3 billion spending plan for 2015-17.

