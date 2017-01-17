Sandoval Focuses On Workforce Develop...

Sandoval Focuses On Workforce Development

During Governor Brian Sandoval's final State of the State Address, he outlined a plan to develop a stronger workforce. Since 2011, Nevada has recruited 204 companies that have created 38,000 jobs.

