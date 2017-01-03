Roundabouts are good for the US

In response to the letter "Roundabout a wise decision for city" , the following information is from an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety report from April 2016: Developed in the U.K. in the 1960s, the first modern roundabouts in the U.S. were constructed in Nevada in 1990. Roundabouts are one of nine evidence-based safety countermeasures recommended by the Federal Highway Administration.

